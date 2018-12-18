हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika trailer

Ahead of Manikarnika trailer, makers release a new poster featuring Kangana Ranaut—Pic

The trailer of Manikarnika will be out at 2 pm today. 

Ahead of Manikarnika trailer, makers release a new poster featuring Kangana Ranaut—Pic
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' are leaving no stone unturned in creating the right kind of buzz for the film. Slated to release on January 25 next year, the film is based on the valiant Rani Laxmibai and is expected to have some mind-blowing action sequences performed by the 'Queen' of Bollywood.

The trailer of Manikarnika will be out at 2 pm today. Ahead of the trailer release, makers dropped a new poster that features Kangana in a regal avatar.

Check it out:

The film is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. It also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal parts.

The makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' unveiled the film's first look poster on the occasion of Independence Day this year. The poster featured Kangana Ranaut as the fierce and feisty Rani Laxmibai and the actress looked simply mind-blowing. The teaser of the film released on October 2 and raised the excitement around the film.

'Manikarnika' also marks popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. She plays Jhalkari Bai in the film and her look was revealed a couple of days back.

Tags:
Manikarnika trailerManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiKangana RanautAnkita Lokhande

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close