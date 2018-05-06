Ahead of Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Arjun Kapoor takes horse-riding lessons for Panipat

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor must be busy with the wedding preparations of his cousin Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja. But the 'Ishaqzaade' actor is 'making sure to take time out to prepare himself for his role in 'Panipat'.

The actor took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photograph of himself with 'Panipat' director Ashutosh Gowariker. "Had quite a Sunday morning, started my horse riding sessions for 'Panipat' today. Thank you to the President of Amateur Riders Club, Suresh Tapuriah, for the guidance and for making me meet this absolute beauty of a horse, Shaka Zulu," he wrote.

Had quite a Sunday morning, started my horse riding sessions for Panipat today...Thank you to the President of Amateur Riders Club, Suresh Tapuriah, for the guidance and for making me meet this absolute beauty of a horse, Shaka Zulu!@AshGowariker #Panipat pic.twitter.com/tEWfpXSVHH — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 6, 2018

The actor has been roped in for Ashutosh Gowarikar's period film 'Panipat'. And to prepare himself for the role, Arjun took out some time from his busy schedule to hone his horse-riding skills. The period drama, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.

The poster of the film was released last month and it is expected to hit the theatres in December next year.

It is to be noted that with just few hours to go before Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding celebrations begin in Mumbai, Arjun has been trying to work out time between his work and family event. Recently, the 32-year-old actor shared stories on his Instagram account where he was seen rehearsing his dance steps with Jacqueline Fernandez, producer Aarti Shetty, designer Kunal Rawal, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.