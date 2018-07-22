हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun?

The two stars were last seen on the big screen in Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'. 

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for Anurag Kashyap&#039;s Gulab Jamun?
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It was almost eight years ago when Bollywood's IT couple Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared screen space together in Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'. And since then, the couple hasn't appeared together on the big screen. 

Recently, there was buzz that the duo has been approached by a filmmaker with a script and that they had given their nod to it. And just when it appeared that the real-life couple will be seen together in a movie, their union has been put on hold. 

And now, reports are there that the duo has been approached for a project titled 'Gulab Jamun' to be produced by Anurag Kashyap. The speculations about them reuniting for the film have been rife for quite some time. The film will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and the makers are expected to make an announcement about the same in coming days. 

On the professional front, Aishwarya is currently shooting for 'Fanney Khan' along with actor Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled by the makers. Rajkummar will be seen as the love interest of Aishwarya in the film. The film will mark the collaboration between Aishwarya and Anil on the big screens after a gap of 18 years. 

Abhishek, on the other hand, is busy shooting for 'Manmarziyaan' along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is being shot in Punjab, Delhi and Kashmir and is slated to release on September 21 this year. 

Aishwarya and Abhishek are the IT couple of the industry and their chemistry with each other has only got better with time. It is believed that the romance between them bloomed on the sets of one of their films. They have appeared together in eight films together, including 'Raavan'. The much-in-love couple tied the knot in 2007 after dating for two years.

 

