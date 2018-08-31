Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up on film with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and her upcoming projects

New Delhi: The light-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channelled her inner rock star in 'Fanney Khan'. Her fans are now eager to know more about her upcoming ventures. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with hubby Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gulab Jamun'.

In an interview with DNA After Hrs, Aishwarya opened up on her movie with husband and upcoming projects. While talking about 'Gulab Jamun', she said, “I agreed on it early last year. At that time, Abhishek had taken a small break to review his work. It was a good move because I think every professional should do that. He just wanted to sit back and decide what he wanted to do next. He chose Manmarziyaan then, and now with Anurag directing this one (Gulab Jamun) too, people have incidentally put it together and there have been a lot of re-mentions. We will set the plan to do this one soon.”

Further, when asked about 'Jasmine', 'Raat Aur Din' and 'Woh Kaun Thi' remakes, Ash said, “I had asked the makers of the surrogacy story (Jasmine) for a rewrite. There were two remakes—Woh Kaun Thi and Raat Aur Din which were interesting ideas. I respect the movies of those times (the ’60s). So, I asked them to get their rights in place.”

If on board, the actress will be seen reprising the role of legendary late actress Nargis Dutt in the Raat Aur Din remake. She recalled the time when Sanjay Dutt wanted her to play the role. She said, “When Sanju and I were filming 'Shabd', he had said that if there was ever a remake of Raat Aur Din, I should essay the protagonist. It made me happy that he believed I could play his mother’s role.”

Well, only time will tell which all projects will the actress finally star in.