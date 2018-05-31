हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fanne Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Fanne Khan' release date out!

Ash and Rajkummar have been paired for the first time together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer &#039;Fanne Khan&#039; release date out!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Gorgeous beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming project 'Fanne Khan' has been the talk of the town for quite some time. And now, we finally have a release date. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. 

'Fanne Khan' will be hitting the screens on August 3, 2018. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film is helmed by Atul Manjrekar. It is produced jointly by T-Series and ROMP Pictures Productions. 

Check out the tweet: 

A few months ago, Ash's look from the film had leaked and it created quite a stir online. Her glamourous avatar had left many wondering what the actress is playing in the film. The makers have so far managed to keep every detail about the movie under wraps. 

The film happens to be an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Belgian 2000 film Everybody's Famous!. It will present the story of a 17-year-old girl, who aspires to become a pop star. Pihu Sand will be seen making her big screen debut in the film. 

Ash and Rajkummar have been paired for the first time together meanwhile the actress has previously worked with Anil Kapoor in classic film 'Taal' by Subhash Ghai.

So, are you excited to watch this one?

Tags:
Fanne KhanAishwarya RaiAishwaryaAishwarya Rai BachchanAnil KapoorRajkummar RaoFanney Khanfanne khan release dateBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close