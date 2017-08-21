close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to romance THIS cute actor in ‘Fanney Khan’

Going by the report, the film will deal with one of the most disturbing issues – body shaming. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 08:46
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to romance THIS cute actor in ‘Fanney Khan’

Mumbai: If the latest buzz turns out to be true, then we will see R Madhavan opposite Aishwarya Rai in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Fanney Khan’, a film which also stars Anil Kapoor.

According to a report in India.com, Maddy, who has wowed us with his performances in ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, has been roped in by the makers of FK to romance Ash in the film.

Going by the report, the film will deal with one of the most disturbing issues – body shaming.

India.com referred to a report in Pinkvilla that revealed the theme of the film.

“Stop body shaming and be yourself – is the strong message that Fanney Khan wants to give out. Body shaming happens when someone overweight is humiliated by making mocking or critical comments about their body shape or size. Aishwarya has undergone that post her pregnancy after she gave birth to Aaradhya and it’s something she feels strongly about,” a close source quoted to Pinkvilla.

Akshay Oberoi and Rajkummar Rao were also reportedly being considered for the role but Maddy seems to have had the upper hand.

Here’s looking forward to see this refreshing pairing on screen.

TAGS

Aishwarya Rai BachchanFanney KhanAnil KapoorR MadhavanRakeysh Omprakash Mehra

From Zee News

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6- Leaks did no harm
Television

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6- Leaks did no harm

THIS man’s funny pose and hilarious Twitter reactions will leave you in splits
People

THIS man’s funny pose and hilarious Twitter reactions will...

Solar Eclipse 2017: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?
Spirituality

Solar Eclipse 2017: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ‘jodi’ fans have all the reasons to smile – See PICS
People

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ‘jodi’ fans have all the...

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Akshay Kumar starrer packs a solid punch at the Box Office
Movies

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Akshay Kumar starrer packs a solid...

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91
People

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Thousands of Rajinikanth&#039;s fans gather in Trichy, urge actor to join politics
People

Thousands of Rajinikanth's fans gather in Trichy, urge...

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics
People

Rajinikanth fans hopeful of his entry into politics

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee
People

Gagan Kang was the most devoted person: Debina Bonnerjee

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video