Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to romance THIS cute actor in ‘Fanney Khan’

Mumbai: If the latest buzz turns out to be true, then we will see R Madhavan opposite Aishwarya Rai in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Fanney Khan’, a film which also stars Anil Kapoor.

According to a report in India.com, Maddy, who has wowed us with his performances in ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, has been roped in by the makers of FK to romance Ash in the film.

Going by the report, the film will deal with one of the most disturbing issues – body shaming.

India.com referred to a report in Pinkvilla that revealed the theme of the film.

“Stop body shaming and be yourself – is the strong message that Fanney Khan wants to give out. Body shaming happens when someone overweight is humiliated by making mocking or critical comments about their body shape or size. Aishwarya has undergone that post her pregnancy after she gave birth to Aaradhya and it’s something she feels strongly about,” a close source quoted to Pinkvilla.

Akshay Oberoi and Rajkummar Rao were also reportedly being considered for the role but Maddy seems to have had the upper hand.

Here’s looking forward to see this refreshing pairing on screen.