Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film with hubby Abhishek put on hold

New Delhi: It was almost eight years ago when Bollywood's IT couple Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared screen space together in Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'. And since then, the couple hasn't appeared together on the big screen.

Recently, there was buzz that the duo has been approached by a filmmaker with a script and that they had given their nod to it. And just when it appeared that the real-life couple will be seen together in a movie, their union has been put on hold.

A Bollywoodlife.com report claimed, "Abhishek-Aishwarya were in talks for a film with Shailesh R Singh. While Abhishek was already on board, discussions were on with Aishwarya and her team for the same. But the movie has supposedly been put on the back burner. In fact, the project has been pushed ahead indefinitely."

The report added that both Abhishek and Aishwarya were supposed to play top cops who are married to each other and their relationship gets stuck in political crisis.

As per sources, Aishwarya, who is otherwise known to be choosy about her scripts, wanted few alterations in the script, which did not take place. In the meantime, she took up another project and Abhishek too walked out of the project.

"There were budget issues also with the project," the source told the website.

In the past, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together in movies like 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Dhoom 2', 'Guru' and 'Paa'. In 'Bunty Aur Babli', which featured Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in key roles, it was Aishwarya' special number 'Kajra Re' that became a chartbuster track for the longest time. It is also said that love sparks had ignited between Abhishek and Aishwarya during the shooting of this song, on the sets of 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Manmarziyan' which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.