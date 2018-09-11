हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming surrogacy drama 'Jasmine' shelved?

It was reported that the 44-year-old actress had been apporached for a film based on the subject of surrogacy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s upcoming surrogacy drama &#039;Jasmine&#039; shelved?
File image

New Delhi: Early this year, it was revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the lead role in a film based on a real-life incident of surrogacy. Reports stated that Aishwarya held multiple discussion with the makers of the project and almost gave her nod to it. 

However, it was later reported that she agreed to give her final confirmation to the project only once the script was re-written. The latest report is that the project is not happening anytime and has reportedly been put on the hold. 

As per TOI, things started to go downhill from the beginning as the actors were announced even before the script was finalised. 

Moreover, the film had marked the directorial debut of writer-duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal. However, things again played spoilsport after both of them got busy with Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's social-drama 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. 

Coincidentally, Aishwarya has also been replaced by Bipasha Basu for the remake of 1964 classic Woh Kaun Thi. The former Miss World was cast to portray the character originally essayed by Sadhana in the remake. However, she is no longer a part of the project and Bipasha has been roped in to fill in space. The remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi have been acquired by Prernaa Arora and her business partner Arjun N Kapoor. 

In addition, rumours are also rife that Ash has opted out of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. Speculations are doing the round that she took the decision to work with husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Gulab Jamun’. Though her team has called the report baseless and untrue, we still wait for a confirmation from Bhansali's side.

In the meantime, Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor is also based on the same subject. In the film, Akshay and Kareena play a married couple who try to have a child through surrogacy. 

