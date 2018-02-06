Aiyaary gets a new release date—Check inside

New Delhi: After a lot of delay and confusion regarding the release date of 'Aiyaary', finally it will be hitting the screens on February 16, 2018. The film's original date of release was January 25, which got pushed to avert a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan'.

However, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' was set to release on January 25, Akki's 'PadMan' was pushed ahead, blocking February 9 as the release date. The confusion continued as 'Aiyaary' too headed for the same date.

But now, it has been confirmed that 'Aiyaary' will hit the screens on February 16 avoiding any clash with Akki's upcoming venture. The film has got a green signal from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) and got a UA certification.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new release date news on Twitter. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey too expressed his excitement over the news and shared the picture of censor certificate.

#Aiyaary censored... UA certification... Run time: 160.10 minutes... 16 Feb 2018 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2018

'Aiyaary' is directed by 'Baby' fame helmer Neeraj Pandey and is an espionage thriller. It stars classic actor Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role while Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh play the lead.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Pooja Chopra in important roles.