Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer gets certified by British Censor Board

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary has received certification from the British censor board. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on January 26 but the release was deferred to February 9, 2018.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote-

#Aiyaary certified 12A by British censors on 29 Jan 2018. Approved run time: 156 min 41 sec [2 hours, 36 minutes, 41 seconds]... #Overseas

Talking about the meaning of the word Aiyaary, Manoj Bajpayee had earlier said, "The meaning of the word Aiyaari means imposter, who pretends to be someone else in order to deceive others, especially for fraudulent gain".

"This is what our (Sidharth and Manoj) characters love to do in the film", he added. Further talking about the positive response for the trailer, the actor said, "It feels good if your movie`s trailer is being liked by people in the beginning as it indicates that people are getting curious to watch the film, which automatically helps us clear the first stage".

Aiyaary is helmed by Neeraj Pandey and was announced in April 2017.

(With ANI Inputs)