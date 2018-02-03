'Aiyaary' will release on time, says Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai: A week before its scheduled release, the makers of "Aiyaary" are yet to get a censor certificate but actor Sidharth Malhotra is hopeful that the film will hit the screens on time.

The actor was asked about the delay in getting the censor clearance during an event.

"As far as I know, my producers are handling it and it is in the process. They have assured me the film is releasing on time. It is a production aspect and I have complete faith in my team," Sidharth told PTI.

He was talking on the sidelines of the launch of a special Oppo Mobile edition in his name, the "OPPO F5 Sidarth Edition".

When contacted about the same, producer Jayantilal Gada, said, "There is no problem as such. The revising committee will see the film today. There is a screening being held today in Delhi. We are hopeful that the film will be cleared and release on February 9."

'Aiyaary', also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, is slated for a February 9 release.