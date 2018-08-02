हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
taanaji

Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar join forces for 'Taanaji'

Ajay Devgn's film is based on the life and times of Taanaji.

Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar join forces for &#039;Taanaji&#039;

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn has a packed calendar for this and coming year. The actor's ambitious project 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The poster was unveiled some time back and looked intriguing. The historical figure was a Maratha military warrior in Shivaji Maharaj's army, founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

The latest buzz about the film is that renowned producer Bhushan Kumar has joined forces with Ajay Devgn for 'Taanaji'. The filming will kickstart on September 25 this year. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the info. He wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL... Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar join hands for #Taanaji... Filming starts 25 Sept 2018, after Ajay finishes shoot of Akiv Ali’s next film [not titled yet] and #TotalDhamaal... Directed by Om Raut.”

Hailing from Malusare clan, Taanaji is known for the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. The legend has it that Shivaji Maharaj called for Taanaji to recapture the fortress of Kondana near Pune. The Maratha warrior was at the wedding of his son when he got Shivaji's order. Therefore, soon Tanaji with his army scaled the fort. And that too with the help of domesticated monitor lizards which is called Gorpad in Marathi. Tanaji and his men then climbed the fort and recaptured the fort from Udaybhan Rathod, fort keeper of Jai Singh I.

Soon a fight took place between Taanaji and Udaybhan. In the combat, Taanaji was killed and Shivaji renamed the fort from Kondana to Sinhagad in his honour. Taanaji Malusare's historic legacy proves why he is called a great Maratha warrior.

Ajay Devgn's film on the life and times of Taanaji will surely take us back in time and make people love history one more time.

taanaji, Taanaji film, Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Bollywood, maratha warrior

