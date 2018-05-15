Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor to team up again

Mumbai: Two powerhouses of talent Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to share screen space once again. The two actors, who had worked in Prakash Jha's political drama Rajneeti in 2010 for the first time, will be joining forces for Luv Ranjan's next.

The film directed by Ranjan is slated to go on floors next year and the two actors are reportedly excited about the working together again.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information by posting a picture of the filmmaker with the two actors.

It's a casting coup... Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor... Luv Ranjan brings the two powerhouse actors in his next film, after the phenomenal success of #SonuKeTituKiSweety and #PKP series... Shooting starts in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Cb3f21CHA7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 15 May 2018

Ranjan has directed commercially successful non-A lister starrer films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And it would be interesting to see not one but two big names in his upcoming untitled project.

Both Ajay and Ranbir have delivered performances worthy of applause. Ajay has two National Film Awards to his credit while Ranbir has proved his mettle in films such as Rockstar and Barfi.

Ajay has Total Dhamaal in his kitty and may make a special appearance in his friend Rohit Shetty's cop drama Simmba which will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Trilogy and Yash Raj Films' Shamshera in the pipeline.

But Ranjan's project is something we are looking forward to, given the fact that the filmmaker has delivered a super-hit film every time he has captained the ship.