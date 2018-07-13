हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn to play legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in biopic

The film will be jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and Fresh Lime Films.  

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn is on a roll. The powerhouse of talent, who recently announced his upcoming film on one of ancient India's greatest philosophers/economists/teachers - Chanakya with Neeraj Pandey - has now teamed up with filmmaker Amit Sharma for a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim.

The superstar retweeted Zee Studious' tweet on Friday to announce the film based on the legendary football coach. He also shared the black-and-white teaser poster of the film which shows the legs of a few players in shorts playing football.

The official Twitter handle of Zee Studios tweeted: "Elated and proud to announce a story never told as @ZeeStudios_ #BoneyKapoor & @freshlimefilms come together for a biopic on India’s legendary #Football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, starring @ajaydevgn,  directed by @CinemaPuraDesi, screenplay by @SaiwynQ, and dialogues by @writish. (sic)."

The film will be jointly produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and Fresh Lime Films.

The film's screenplay and dialogues will be written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Sports biopics have done very well at the Bollywood Box Office. We have had films on legendary sprinter Milkha Singh (also known as the flying Singh), Boxer Mary Kom, Wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Cricket World Cup Winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin etc.

A number of films based on sportspersons are in the pipeline and the list includes Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal, Kapil Dev ('83 starring Ranveer Singh), Mithali Raj, Dhyan Chand, PV Sindhu, Murlikant Petkar.

Interestingly, Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh, a film based on Hockey player Sandeep Singh released today.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, the intense performer has a film with Ranbir Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan, Total Dhamaal with Indra Kumar and a biopic on warrior Subedar Taanaji Malusare.

