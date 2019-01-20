Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit share a quirky poster of Total Dhamaal-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit, who are all set to come together on the screen for the first time in Total Dhamaal, took to Twitter to share a quirky poster of the film.

Madhuri took to social media and shared a poster that shows the lead star cast surrounding the title of the film. It looks like they are stuck in a jungle.

Madhuri captioned the post, "Ab dhamaal nahi, double dhamaal nahi, it`s time for #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out tomorrow!"

Ajay Devgn too shared the same poster writing, "Join Our Wild Adventure! Total Dhamaal Trailer Out Tomorrow."

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The trailer of 'Total Dhamaal' will be unveiled shortly.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019.