Ajay Devgn sent an emotional message to Salman Khan - But why?

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn is reportedly disillusioned. The actor-director, who wowed audiences with his action-thriller – Shivaay – on Diwali last year, is upset with dear friend Salman Khan for co-producing a film based on a subject similar to his ambitious project ‘Sons of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragrahi’, a report suggests.

According to a report in DNA, Ajay reportedly sent an emotional message to Salman expressing his disbelief.

“Ajay didn’t believe the news initially. He considers Salman family and they’ve known each other for decades,” DNA quoted an insider as saying.

“He sent across an emotional message to Salman, the same week as the announcement, through a common friend, saying he hadn’t expected Salman to hurt him like this. He added that it was unfair of him to make a film on the same subject that he and his team had been working on for the last couple of years. He requested Salman not to do the same story if possible,” the insider added.

Salman and Ajay have been friends for long and it is likely that the former would not have known about the latter’s plan to make a film on the subject.

Incidentally, Salman and Karan, had recently announced their first joint production with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Nonetheless, it is not quite clear if this is the film the insider is referring to. Moreover, it’s a known fact that Ajay and Karan Johar don’t get along well.

The ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood, who is believed to have a heart of gold, will never, do anything that may hurt his friend.

Wonder what Salman will do now?