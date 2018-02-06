Ajay Devgn starrer Raid poster out – See pic

Mumbai: The makers of Ajay Devgn starrer Raid have unveiled a poster of the film co-starring Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

The film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta will see Ajay as Amay Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax in Lucknow. The trailer of the film will be unveiled later in the day.

Check out the poster here:

It is apparent from the poster that the film will deal with corruption and income tax raids. In fact the title of the film is self-explanatory.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Raid will be Ajay’s first film to release this year. The powerhouse of talent had two releases in 2017 - Baadshaho and Golmaal Again.

Baadshaho, a heist drama set in the backdrop of the Emergency did moderately well at the Box Office but it was Rohit Shetty’s rib-tickler Golmaal Again that went on to become a massive hit.

With Raid this year, Ajay will return to a genre he has always been best known for.

The hunk of an actor has essayed a tough cop in the Singham series and it will be interesting to see him play an Income Tax officer in Raid.

The film which is slated to release on March 16 this year will have see share screen space with Ajay for the second time. The two had romanced on screen for the first time in Baadshaho.

Here’s wishing Ajay and Team Raid, all the very best.