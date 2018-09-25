Ajay Devgn starts shooting for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Powerhouse of talent Ajay Devgn took to Twitter Tuesday to share images of the Mahurat of his upcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he essays the titular role. The film, directed by Om Raut would be jointly produced by Devgn's Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADFL) and Bhushan Kumar.

Ajay posted a picture on Twitter and wrote: "Taanaji Shoot Begins
@TaanajiTheFilm (sic)."

Subedar Taanaji Malusare, an able warrior, fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.  The film will reportedly narrate the events that led to the Battle of Sinhagad and the war itself.

The battle took place on the night of February 4, 1670, at the fort of Sinhagad near Pune. Malusare's efforts to win the Singhad Fort will be showcased in the film.

Speculations are rife that Saif Ali Khan may play an important role in the film. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. He may play Udaybhan Rathod, fort-keeper under Jai Singh I, the Mughal Army Chief.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

