हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn to play Chanakya in Neeraj Pandey's next

The powerhouse of talent, who has played a variety of roles, took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the film.

Ajay Devgn to play Chanakya in Neeraj Pandey&#039;s next
Pic courtesy: Movie still.

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn is all set to essay the role of one of ancient India's greatest philosophers, thinkers and economists Chanakya in a film directed by Neeraj Pandey. 

The powerhouse of talent, who has played a variety of roles, took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the film.

He tweeted:

"Looking forward to playing #Chanakya, a film about one of the greatest thinkers in Indian History, directed by @neerajpofficial. @RelianceEnt @FFW_Official @PlanC_Studios @ShitalBhatiaFFW (sic)."

The film will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks and Plan C Studios.

The hunk of an actor made a splash on the silver screen as an Income Tax officer in Raid a few months back. The film did impressive business at the Box Office. He is currently shooting for the third instalment of     Indra Kumar's rib-tickler Total Dhamaal, a film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra.

He has also teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor for a film with Luv Ranjan, the man who directed non-superstar starrer blockbusters such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film is expected to release on 25th December 2020.

The two time National Film Awards winning actor has proved his versatility by essaying comic, intense, romantic and action-oriented characters in films such as the Golmaal Series, Drishyam, Omkara, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Baadshaho and Raid etc. He will also make a splash on the screen as Subedar Taanaji Malusare, one of the unsung warrior of India.

Here's looking forward to seeing him play Chanakya.

Tags:
Ajay DevgnAjay Devgn FilmsChanakyaFilm on ChanakyaNeeraj PandeyNeeraj Pandey films

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close