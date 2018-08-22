हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn to star in Luv Ranjan's next - Deets inside

Ajay has another film with Ranjan in the pipeline.

Ajay Devgn to star in Luv Ranjan&#039;s next - Deets inside

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn has plump film offers in his kitty. The very talented actor, who has two National Film Awards to his credit, will be seen with Tabu and Rakul Preet in Luv Ranjan's next titled De De Pyaar De.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share this news. He wrote: "Release date finalised... Luv Ranjan's #DeDePyaarDe, starring Ajay Devgn, to release on 22 Feb 2019... Costars Tabu and Rakul Preet... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ankur Garg... Directed by Akiv Ali (sic)."

Ajay has another film with Ranjan in the pipeline. He is on board an untitled film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film will release on December 25, 2020.

Ranjan has directed commercially successful non-A lister starrer films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And it would be interesting to see not one but two big names in his upcoming project.

Coming back to Ajay's future projects, there are quite a few films to look forward to. The superstar, who has proved his versatility in his career spanning over 25 years, will be seen as Chanakya, India’s legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Subedar Taanaji Malusare in his upcoming films. He also has Total Dhamaal in his kitty.

