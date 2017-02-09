close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Ajay Devgn's next is a romantic comedy; check FIRST LOOK!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 12:36
Ajay Devgn&#039;s next is a romantic comedy; check FIRST LOOK!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's intense looking actor Ajay Devgn has a long list of blockbusters to his credit. The superstar is most often than not associated with hardcore action films but we all have seen his versatility in different genres of cinema.

After 'Shivaay', the brooding superstar will now be seen in a rom-com. Yes! Ajay will star in a film which happens to be a modern romantic comedy, to be produced by 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame Luv Ranjan.

The first look of the film has been shared by noted critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

He wrote:

Well, we must say that the first look still surely looks like a breath of fresh air. Although the face of the female lead is still not known, Ajay can be seen with a coffee mug in his hand while he has a slight smirk on his face.

We can't wait for more details to follow!

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 12:36

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.