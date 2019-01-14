हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's 'Total Dhamaal' first look out, Hollywood head turner makes her debut

The trailer of 'Total Dhamaal' will be unveiled shortly.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's intense looking superstar Ajay Devgn has some interesting movies in his kitty. He recently took to social media and shared a first look tease from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Total Dhamaal'. And guess what? It has a Hollywood connection to it.

The famous Hollywood head turner Crystal will be seen making her Bollywood debut with 'Total Dhamaal'. Crystal is the famous monkey in the movie business and she has featured in blockbuster projects in the West such as 'Hangover 2', 'George Of The Jungle' and 'Night At The Museum' to name a few.

Check out Ajay's tweet:

'Total Dhamaal' is a sequel to 2011 hit venture 'Double Dhamaal'. It happens to be the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 22, 2019. 

