हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' China poster out!

'Toilet Hero' is hitting the screens in China on June 8, 2018.

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar&#039;s &#039;Toilet: Ek Prem Katha&#039; China poster out!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar' 2017 blockbuster hit 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' won many hearts in the country and was hailed as a powerful venture based on a social message. It ended the dry spell at Box Office and gained big time by positive word of mouth publicity. 

The film is now opening in China and like other B-Town ventures is expected to earn rave reviews. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Chinese poster for the film where it's titled 'Toilet Hero'. He wrote: "#ToiletEkPremKatha opens in China this Friday [8 June 2018] across 4300 screens... Titled #ToiletHero for the local audiences... New poster for China:

Check it out: 

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.  

Earlier, films like 'Dangal', 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Secret Superstar' released in China and took the Box Office by storm. Now, it will be interesting to see if this Akki starrer creates a similar impact or not. 

'Toilet Hero' is hitting the screens in China on June 8, 2018.

Tags:
Akshay KumarToilet Ek Prem Kathatoilet heroChina releaseBhumi Pednekartoilet: ek prem katha china poster

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close