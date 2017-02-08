Akshay Kumar ends 'Jolly LLB 2' promotions in Lucknow; shares pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood's khiladi Akshay Kumar is once again ready to entertain his audiences with courtroom drama 'Jolly LLB 2'. Akki took to Twitter and shared how his film promotional spree is coming to an end in the city of Lucknow, coincidentally, the same place where the journey began.

Akshay tweeted:

In Lucknow today,ending the promotions where the journey of Jolly started!Now the case is in your hands,see you on Friday #2DaysToJollyLLB2 pic.twitter.com/cHRZ72X9nx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 8, 2017

'Jolly LLB 2' happens to be a sequel of Subhash Kapoor's hit 2013 film by the same name 'Jolly LLB' starring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in the lead role. The second instalment has Akshay in the lead with Huma Qureshi opposite him.

The courtroom drama will release on February 10, 2017. It has Annu Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor.