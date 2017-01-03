Akshay Kumar opens up about his film with Salman Khan, Karan Johar!
New Delhi: Three of the most influential Bollywood personalities – superstar Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar – have joined forces for an upcoming film. The announcement was made on Monday night and it is still trending all over the social media.
Recently, the 'Airlift' hunk came forward to talk about this movie and expressed his excitement. "I am very excited to be a part of the film, and (I am) hoping that a very good film is going to be made," IANS quoted Akki as saying.
However, not much has been revealed yet about the upcoming project.
The Akshay starrer will be directed by Anurag Singh and it is being co-produced by the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town and KJo. It will be releasing next year.
Excited much?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' tax free in Delhi
- Kapil Sharma refused to promote Sunil Grover's 'Coffee With D' on their comedy show? Here's the truth!
- Akshay Kumar starrer 'Jolly LLB 2' trailer spoof is the funniest thing you will WATCH today!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues to rule Box Office, likely to surpass lifetime collections of 'Sultan'
- Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur ditch 'shaadi' big time in 'OK Jaanu' first dialogue promo
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China