Akshay Kumar opens up about his film with Salman Khan, Karan Johar!

New Delhi: Three of the most influential Bollywood personalities – superstar Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar – have joined forces for an upcoming film. The announcement was made on Monday night and it is still trending all over the social media.

Recently, the 'Airlift' hunk came forward to talk about this movie and expressed his excitement. "I am very excited to be a part of the film, and (I am) hoping that a very good film is going to be made," IANS quoted Akki as saying.

However, not much has been revealed yet about the upcoming project.

The Akshay starrer will be directed by Anurag Singh and it is being co-produced by the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town and KJo. It will be releasing next year.

Excited much?