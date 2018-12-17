हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte starrer Padman witnesses slow growth in China

Check out the collections 

Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte starrer Padman witnesses slow growth in China

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer social drama Padman raked in a huge amount at the Indian Box Office but has missed the mark in the China Box Office. As per the latest collections, the film has witnessed a slow growth in China.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections.

He wrote, "#PadMan misses the mark in #China... The trending was weak, while the jump in biz was clearly lacking...
Fri $ 1.47 mn
Sat $ 2.04 mn
Sun $ 1.65 mn
Total: $ 5.22 mn [₹ 37.49 cr]
Note: Includes previews."

The film received critical acclaim and was widely appreciated for its content. In India, 'PadMan' released in February this year. The movie presented the story of a man called Arunachalam Muruganantham, who braved all odds to ensure his wife gets a healthy and long life, giving India its very own 'PadMan'.

Many Bollywood films are being released in international box offices and the results have been good so far. Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' is the latest film to join the bandwagon of Indian films released in China. After a thunderous response to the actor's 'Toilet:Ek Prem Katha', there were many expectations from 'PadMan' hitting the Chinese Box office

Tags:
Akshay KumarRadhika AptepadmanToilet:Ek Prem KathaChinese Box Office

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close