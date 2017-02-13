Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’: Here’s how much the courtroom drama has earned so far!
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly avatar has impressed moviegoers and the Box Office report of his courtroom drama – Jolly LL.B 2 – substantiates the same. As a lawyer in the Subhash Kapoor directorial, Akki hs proved yet again that he is a versatile actor and can perform any character with élan.
The film which is the second instalment of the super-hit franchise ‘Jolly LL.B’ has minted over Rs 50 crores at the Indian Box Office.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Monday to share the latest Box Office numbers .
Check out his tweet here:
#JollyLLB2 has a TERRIFIC Sun. Goes from strength to strength. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr. Total: ₹ 50.46 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 13 February 2017
The film, which also stars Huma Qureshi and veteran actors Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, hit the silverscreen on February 10.
Going by the film’s splendid performance, it looks likely that the courtroom drama will effortlessly make it to the Rs 100 crore club soon.
