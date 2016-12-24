Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why

Mumbai: A legal notice has been sent to the team of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ by a shoe brand company for defamation and commercial disparagement. The company has alleged that the brand has been run down in a dialogue in the film, a report suggests.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a notice has been sent to the producers of the film besides writer-director Subhash Kapoor, actors Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor.

The shoe brand company has raised objection to the dialogue said by Annu Kapoor’s character in the film.

The notice further states that the filmmakers should pull down the trailer with the objectionable dialogue immediately from the theatres and online platforms. The shoe brand company has also demanded a written apology for “using the company's trademark and tarnishing their reputation as also an undertaking that the brand shall not be tarnished further”.

The trailer of the courtroom drama was received well by the audiences and Akki’s Jolly avatar was loved by his fans.