Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why
Mumbai: A legal notice has been sent to the team of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ by a shoe brand company for defamation and commercial disparagement. The company has alleged that the brand has been run down in a dialogue in the film, a report suggests.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a notice has been sent to the producers of the film besides writer-director Subhash Kapoor, actors Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor.
The shoe brand company has raised objection to the dialogue said by Annu Kapoor’s character in the film.
The notice further states that the filmmakers should pull down the trailer with the objectionable dialogue immediately from the theatres and online platforms. The shoe brand company has also demanded a written apology for “using the company's trademark and tarnishing their reputation as also an undertaking that the brand shall not be tarnished further”.
The trailer of the courtroom drama was received well by the audiences and Akki’s Jolly avatar was loved by his fans.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!
- Raftaar raps for Hollywood film 'Passengers' in Hindi
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ lands in legal trouble – Here’s why
- Sonam is proud to be Anil Kapoor’s daughter
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
- Rakesh Roshan plans a special screening of Hrithik's 'Kaabil' for Rajinikanth!
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ may score century in first three days - Box Office report
- Aamir Khan’s response to Ranveer Singh’s poetic ‘Dangal’ tweet is AWESOME!
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ derails other big films in 2016 – Here’s a RECORD
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend