Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ movie review: Here’s Bollywood’s verdict

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is all set to impress you with his next outing, a courtroom drama – Jolly LL.B 2, which happens to be the second instalment of the super-hit franchise Jolly LL.B featuring Arshad Warsi.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial, which also stars Huma Qureshi, has released today amid much expectations and enthusiasm.

And those of attended the special screening of the film are heaping praises on the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Here’s taking a look at who said what about the “Jolly Good” film:

This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) 6 February 2017

Thoroughly enjoyed #JollyLLB2 Entertaining court room drama with a relevant story kudos to bro @akshaykumar n director @subkapoor must catch — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) 9 February 2017

With stellar performances and a crisp storyline #JollyLLB2 is a winner all the way...Congrats @akshaykumar @humasqureshi — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) 10 February 2017

He is truly a JOLLY GOOD FELLOW!!!Superb work @akshaykumar @humasqureshi #subhashkapoor ..luv u sundi — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) 8 February 2017

Yes,yes,it is much better than part one(which itself was damn good).. one of the most earnest performances of @akshaykumar .way to go sundi — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) 8 February 2017

The courtroom drama also stars veteran actors Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.