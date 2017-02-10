Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ movie review: Here’s Bollywood’s verdict
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is all set to impress you with his next outing, a courtroom drama – Jolly LL.B 2, which happens to be the second instalment of the super-hit franchise Jolly LL.B featuring Arshad Warsi.
The Subhash Kapoor directorial, which also stars Huma Qureshi, has released today amid much expectations and enthusiasm.
And those of attended the special screening of the film are heaping praises on the Akshay Kumar starrer.
Here’s taking a look at who said what about the “Jolly Good” film:
This man is on a roll! Thoroughly enjoyed this jolly. Congrats to the team that pulled this off in 33 days! Fantastic! https://t.co/LyQyDA4M2k
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) 6 February 2017
Thoroughly enjoyed #JollyLLB2 Entertaining court room drama with a relevant story kudos to bro @akshaykumar n director @subkapoor must catch
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) 9 February 2017
Really enjoyed #JollyLLB2 ! Love how @subkapoor uses humour! @humasqureshi @akshaykumar @saurabhshukla_s @annukapoor_ you were OUTSTANDING
— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) 9 February 2017
With stellar performances and a crisp storyline #JollyLLB2 is a winner all the way...Congrats @akshaykumar @humasqureshi
— Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) 10 February 2017
He is truly a JOLLY GOOD FELLOW!!!Superb work @akshaykumar @humasqureshi #subhashkapoor ..luv u sundi
— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) 8 February 2017
Yes,yes,it is much better than part one(which itself was damn good).. one of the most earnest performances of @akshaykumar .way to go sundi
— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) 8 February 2017
Screening of #JollyLLB2 over.hit hai.Keeps you engrossed.Never a dull moment.@subkapoor take a bow.@akshaykumar @humasqureshi Jodi rocks
— Abhishek Dogra (@abhishekdograa) 9 February 2017
The courtroom drama also stars veteran actors Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Madhuri Dixit does ‘Tamma Tamma’ again with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan – WATCH
- Kangana Ranaut stuns Karan Johar on ‘Koffee With Karan’?
- Ranveer Singh won’t talk about his relationship with Deepika Padukone- Here’s why
- Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay exchange marital vows – See Wedding PICS
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ movie review: Here’s Bollywood’s verdict