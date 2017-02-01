Akshay Kumar’s 'Jolly LLB 2' legal woe: SC to hear plea on Friday

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Jolly LLB 2' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The teaser of the courtroom drama garnered appreciation but the makers have landed in legal trouble.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea by Fox Star Studio on Friday, challenging the Bombay High Court order that a three-member committee would hold review of the film 'Jolly LLB 2' before its release.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar agreed to hear the plea by the producer of the film which has contended that there could not be any scrutiny of the movie after film censor board has given it a U/A certificate.

The Bombay High Court had ordered the review of the film after it was told that film shows legal profession in a poor light.

The makers had also landed in trouble earlier after a popular shoe brand sued the makers of the film for allegedly defaming their footwear in one of the scenes in the trailer of the film.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and slated to release on February 10, ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ is a sequel to ‘Jolly LL.B’ starring Arshad Warsi. The second instalment of the popular franchise also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

(With IANS inputs)