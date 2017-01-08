Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’: THIS legendary actor may have a cameo
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’ by R Balki may see legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan essaying a cameo.
Interestingly, R Balki has directed Big B in ‘Cheeni Kum’, ‘Paa’ and ‘Shamitabh’. The veteran had also made an appearance with his real-life wife Jaya Bachchan in Gauri Shinde (Balki’s wife) directorial ‘Ki and Ka’ so it is likely that the thespian may have a small but significant role to play in the Akshay Kumar starrer, a dnaindia.com report suggests.
Based on Arunachalam Muruganantham’s initiative to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India, ‘Padman’ will be produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies. It will be her maiden production!
Twinkle had earlier paid to Arunachalam in the final short story titled ‘The Sanitary Man from A Scared Land’ in her second novel ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.
