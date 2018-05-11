Akshay Kumar’s PadMan releases exclusively on ZEE5

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s 'PadMan' breaks the stereotype of premiering on a television platform and is screening Theater Ke Baad, Pehli Baar on ZEE5, the largest multilingual digital entertainment destination for India. Post its blockbuster theatrical release, ZEE5 has been the first destination to premier Padman exclusively for an anytime, anywhere watch from May 11, 2018.



Expressing his thoughts on PadMan’s digital release Akshay Kumar said, “With millennials more inclined towards digital entertainment, we know where the future is. ZEE group has always been at the forefront to highlight social issues and Padman being a movie based on a social cause, there couldn’t have been a better digital platform than ZEE5 to premiere it.”



'PadMan', through the courageous story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay Kumar), draws attention towards the sensitive topic of menstrual hygiene and how it is essential for the society that women have a right to it. The movie showcases the true-life story of a common man, who for the love of his wife tried to bring a social reformation by introducing low-cost sanitary napkins in India.



Taking forward PadMan’s concept, ZEE5 is doing their share by tying up with Saafkins and contributing to the #GiveHer5 campaign. For every subscription, ZEE5 will donate Rs 5 to Saafkins, world’s first reusable/ washable sanitary napkin, #KadamChhotaChangeBada. While an initiative by ZEE5, looks at making a difference; a social thought presented with honesty makes Padman, a must watch a family film.

Archana Anand, Head of Digital - ZEE5 India Business said, “PadMan has brought about a phenomenal change in the way society is looking at menstrual hygiene and we are proud to showcase the film on our platform. The movie is a take on a subject most Indians are reluctant to talk about and Padman puts it on the forefront which is a commendable effort. By associating with Saafkins, ZEE5 is doing their little bit via #KadamChhotaChangeBada to contribute to the worthy cause and make a difference in the lives of underprivileged women.” The movie will premiere on ZEE5 on 11th May.



Apart from having a rich bouquet of exciting original content lined up across 6 different languages, ZEE5 will showcase latest blockbuster movies on the platform. With a slate of 20 Originals to be launched in 2018, the platform will have 90+ shows by the end of March 2019.

