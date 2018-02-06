Akshay Kumar’s PadMan to release in Russia – Deets inside

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan directed by R Balki, which is slated to hit the silverscreen on February 9, will release in Russia too on the same day.

The hunk of a superstar, who is very busy promoting the film these days, took to Twitter to announce this news.

He tweeted: “Happy to share, our film #PadMan becomes the first Bollywood film to be released in Russia on the same day and date. So Russia, see you at the movies on 9th February, 2018! @padmanthefilm @SonyPicsIndia @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki (sic).”

Also starring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, PadMan is inspired by social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The Padma Shri awardee is known for inventing low-cost sanitary pad making machines and creating awareness about menstrual hygiene in rural India.

The film has been jointly produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment, Cape of Good Films and Hope Productions.

PadMan marks Twinkle Khanna’s debut as a film producer. Interestingly, Twinkle had written about Arunachalam in a story titled the The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land in her second book – The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

During an interview with BBC, Twinkle while talking about menstruation and the taboo attached to it worldwide said that it took her a lot of time to convince Arunachalam to give her his consent for making the film. It was only after repeated requests, the man, who keeps low key, agreed to give his nod.

PadMan was initially slated to release on January 25 but the makers decided to defer the film’s release after Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached them with a request to let Padmaavat release on the date mentioned.