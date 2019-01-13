हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shares fresh still from 'Kesari', extends Lohri wishes

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and will hit the screens in March

Akshay Kumar shares fresh still from &#039;Kesari&#039;, extends Lohri wishes
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar took the social media by storm on Sunday when he released a brand new still from his upcoming venture 'Kesari'. The film is one of the most awaited releases of the year and will see Akshay playing a Sikh warrior. On the occasion of Lohri, the actor took to Instagram and shared a new still from the movie.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

The caption is, “Dushman de saahmne jad tak soormeyaan diyaan hikkaan tanndiyaan rehangiyaan, Iss dharti te lohriyaan manndiyaan rehangiyaan!! 36th Sikh Regiment di Saragarhi tukdi vallon sabnu Lohri diyaan bahut bahut vadhaayian!

The meaning of the caption is, “Till the time heroes stand up against enemies, the festival of Lohri shall be celebrated on this earth. Happy Lohri to all from the Saragarhi unit of 36th Sikh Regiment”

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra who will be seen playing a proper 'Punjab di kudi'. Last month, Parineeti's look was unveiled and it left us awestruck!

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna are the producers of the film. The period war drama film has been helmed by Anurag Singh and is slated to hit the screens on March 21.

'Kesari' tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.

Akshay KumarKesarilohri 2019Parineet ChopraKesari new still

