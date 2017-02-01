Akshay Kumar showcases glimpse of 'Jolly LL.B 2', introduces star cast – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a very special video about his upcoming release 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 'Airlift' hunk can be seen introducing the members of his 'Jolly LL.B 2' family in the clip.

"Miliye humare Jolly Good Cast members se aur janiye thoda aur humare film #JollyLLB2 ke baare mein," Akki tweeted along with the video. If the clip is to be judged, we can say that the entire star cast had a memorable time while shooting the flick.

Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will be playing interesting roles in the films.

'Jolly LLB 2' directed by Subhash Kapoor will hit the silver screen on February 10 this year.

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.