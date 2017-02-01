Akshay Kumar showcases glimpse of 'Jolly LL.B 2', introduces star cast – Watch
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a very special video about his upcoming release 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 'Airlift' hunk can be seen introducing the members of his 'Jolly LL.B 2' family in the clip.
"Miliye humare Jolly Good Cast members se aur janiye thoda aur humare film #JollyLLB2 ke baare mein," Akki tweeted along with the video. If the clip is to be judged, we can say that the entire star cast had a memorable time while shooting the flick.
Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will be playing interesting roles in the films.
'Jolly LLB 2' directed by Subhash Kapoor will hit the silver screen on February 10 this year.
Miliye humare Jolly Good Cast members se aur janiye thoda aur humare film #JollyLLB2 ke baare mein --> https://t.co/oSWwouGDze
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 31 January 2017
It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Amit Sadh talks about delay in 'Runningshaadi.com' release, says it was frustrating
- Sonu Sood reveals how Salman Khan met Jackie Chan
- Johnny Depp extravagant lifestyle leads to financial crisis
- Vishal Bhardwaj includes renewed version of classic track 'Tippa' in 'Rangoon'
- Tiger wishes daddy Jackie Shroff happy birthday with adorable message
- Vishal Bhardwaj includes renewed version of classic track 'Tippa' in 'Rangoon'
- Rakesh Roshan talks about the performances of ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ at the Box Office
- Nicole Kidman to play mother of 'Aquaman'?
- Hrithik Roshan - Yami Gautam's 'Kaabil': First week collection figures out
- Star Wars film II: Shooting of 'Red Cup' kicks-off