Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar spotted in traditional Bengali attire on sets of Gold — See photos

Bollywood Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar was spotted on the sets of his upcoming sports drama 'Gold', filming a song sequence. The 50-year-old actor was dressed up in a traditional attire, in a kurta and white dhoti, and was sporting a thin moustache. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar was spotted on the sets of his upcoming sports drama 'Gold', filming a song sequence. The 50-year-old actor was dressed up in a traditional attire, in a kurta and white dhoti, and was sporting a thin moustache. 

In one of the photos, Akshay was seen having a conversation with crew members on the sets while in another, he is riding pillion and adjusting his moustache for the shot. 

Check out his photos here: 

This is not the first time Akshay has donned a moustache for a film. He has earlier carried the look in films like 'Special Chabbis', 'Gabbar Is Back', 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Baby' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!'.

In December last year, Akshay had announced that the shooting of 'Gold' was completed and that the movie was going into a post-production work. But, the fresh photos from the sets clearly indicate that the makers must have decided to include another song in the film, the last minute. The film is set to hit the theatres this Independence Day. Though it is not yet confirmed, the movie may face a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, a film based on the life of Queen of Jhansi, which is also expected around the same time. 

'Gold' is a historical period sports drama film directed by Reema Kagti of 'Talaash' fame and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles. 

It is a fictional story set on the backdrop of true incidents about India winning its first gold medal in field hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, Akshay is also shooting for another period film 'Kesari', also starring Parineeti Chopra. The film is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and is directed by Anurag Singh. It is scheduled to hit the screens next year. 

