Kesari

Akshay Kumar spotted with 'Kesari' co-star Parineeti Chopra at private airport — Pics

'Kesari' has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Kesari' is high on the buzzword. Ever since the superstar's first look as a fierce Sikh warrior was unveiled, fans have been excited to know more about the film. 

The shooting of period-war drama film has been wrapped up and the lead actors  — Akshay and Parineeti were snapped at a private airport on Monday. Both the actors looked cheerful and were casually dressed up. Parineeti, who recently attended the wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani, was seen waving at the shutterbugs with Mehendi applied on her hands. 

Take a look at their photos here: 

Speaking of the film, 'Kesari' has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna.

It tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter. The film also stars Mir Sarwar and Ashwath Bhatt in pivotal roles. Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akshay. It is slated for release on March 21, 2019.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was initially a part of the film as a co-producer. But on realising that Ajay Devgn had announced a film on the same subject much earlier, the Dabangg Khan decided to walk out of the project, which would have been his first joint production with Johar, reports suggest.

Interestingly, Randeep Hooda too is doing a film based on this subject.

