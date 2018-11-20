हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' wrapped—See pic

It is slated to hit the screens this year during Diwali.

New Delhi: After director Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a former colleague in the wake of MeToo movement in India, the filmmaker, who was helming 'Housefull 4' at that time, stepped down from his position.

He posted his statement on Twitter and soon after that, filmmaker Farhad Samji of Sajid-Farhad duo was roped in to complete the remaining part of the movie. Finally, the shoot has been wrapped and the entire team even posed together for a picture.

Check it out here:

Incidentally, Sajid-Farhad had directed the previous 'Housefull 3', and the venture has fetched good numbers at the Box Office. 'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is the fourth instalment of the Housefull series, and the third to be directed by Sajid Khan who also directed the first two instalments.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Rana Daggubati and Sharad Kelkar among others.

It is slated to hit the screens this year during Diwali.

