Akshay Kumar starrer 'Jolly LLB 2' trailer spoof is the funniest thing you will WATCH today!
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar aptly knows how to appreciate good humour. The 49-year-old star recently took to Twitter to share with his fans a spoof video of the trailer of his upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2'.
In the clip, 'Rajiv Bhatia' can be seen struggling to get the best actor award. From doing versatile movies to proving himself to the jury, 'Jolly' has done it all in the spoof.
"Since imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...have a look, this really cracked me up #JollyLLB2 ," Akki tweeted along with the video URL.
The video has turned out to be hilarious enough to make you go ROFL. Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself:
Since imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...have a look, this really cracked me up #JollyLLB2 https://t.co/G933RFrAeC
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 3 January 2017
'Jolly LLB 2' will be hitting the silver screens on February 10 this year. The flick is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.
It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Akshay Kumar starrer 'Jolly LLB 2' trailer spoof is the funniest thing you will WATCH today!
- Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav - A tribute to classical art forms
- Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar react to SP leader Abu Azmi’s chauvinist remarks
- When RD Burman composed 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Noted Marathi litterateur's statue vandalised in Pune; 4 booked
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues to rule Box Office, likely to surpass lifetime collections of 'Sultan'
- Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur ditch 'shaadi' big time in 'OK Jaanu' first dialogue promo
- Sunil Grover not filing complaint against anybody
- Deepika Padukone goes all desi in her message to 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' co-star Vin Diesel!
- Mahira Khan’s reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s new ‘Raees’ poster is awesome!
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China