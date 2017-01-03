Akshay Kumar starrer 'Jolly LLB 2' trailer spoof is the funniest thing you will WATCH today!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar aptly knows how to appreciate good humour. The 49-year-old star recently took to Twitter to share with his fans a spoof video of the trailer of his upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2'.

In the clip, 'Rajiv Bhatia' can be seen struggling to get the best actor award. From doing versatile movies to proving himself to the jury, 'Jolly' has done it all in the spoof.

"Since imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...have a look, this really cracked me up #JollyLLB2 ," Akki tweeted along with the video URL.

The video has turned out to be hilarious enough to make you go ROFL. Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself:

'Jolly LLB 2' will be hitting the silver screens on February 10 this year. The flick is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.