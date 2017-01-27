Akshay Kumar talks about his 'Jolly LL.B 2' character, calls it the new 'Birbal' – Watch
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for his versatile on-screen performances, recently opened up about his character in the upcoming film 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 49-year-old star on Friday took to Twitter to share with his fans an interesting behind-the-scenes video.
The 'Airlift' hunk stated that his role is somewhat similar to Mughal Emperor Akbar's advisor Birbal.
"I grew up on Akbar-Birbal stories and I feel Jolly is the modern Birbal," Akki tweeted along with the special clip. Watch for yourself:
'Jolly LLB 2' will hit the silver screen on February 10 this year. The Subhash Kapoor directorial also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 27 January 2017
The movie is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
