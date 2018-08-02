Akshay Kumar teams up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions once again

Mumbai: After teaming up with Dharma Productions for Kesari, Akshay Kumar has joined hands with Karan Johar for another film. The new project titled Good News also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Akshay, Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani took to Twitter Thursday to announce the new film directed by debutant filmmaker Raj Mehta.

The film is described as a Dramedy by the makers and it is apparent that it is going to be a drama-comedy genre project.

Karan wrote:

#GoodNews IS HERE! Bringing a fantastic cast of @akshaykumar, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @diljitdosanjh & @Advani_Kiara to the big screen with our debutant director @raj_a_mehta! This DRAMEDY's due date is 19th July 2019!

Akshay wrote: "Good News! That's the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing :) It is a ‘dramedy’ Due Date 19th July, 2019. (sic)."

Diljit wrote: "YES THAT’S ALSO THE NAME #GOODNEWS (sic)."

And Kiara wrote: "GOOD NEWS ! Super excited to begin a new journey with the amazing team! Cannot wait!! (sic)."

According to reports, 'Good News' is a laugh riot, a family drama in which Akshay and Kareena Kapoor Khan are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, who too play a married couple, are looking forward to expanding their family.

Akshay and Karan will have another release in 2019. Kesari, also starring Parineeti Chopra is slated to release on March 22, 2019.

(With IANS inputs)