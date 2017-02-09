Akshay Kumar thanks Arshad Warsi for 'Jolly LLB 2' and we have PICTURE proof!

New Delhi: Blockbuster Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay is all set with his yet another entertainer for the masses, 'Jolly LLB 2' which is opening in theatres on February 10, 2017. It happens to be a sequel of Subhash Kapoor's hit 2013 film by the same name 'Jolly LLB' starring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in the lead role. The second instalment has Akshay in the lead with Huma Qureshi opposite him.

While the original film had Arshad playing the lead, Akki being a cool friend of the actor shared a picture with him on Twitter, putting all the rift rumours to rest. Akshay captioned the image as: “And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2 Thank u so much @ArshadWarsi for all your support for #JollyLLB2.So glad u made it to the screening”.

And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2 Thank u so much @ArshadWarsi for all your support for #JollyLLB2.So glad u made it to the screening pic.twitter.com/3IxKqrQRHB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017

Akki thanked Arshad for the support and this really proves that there is no awkward vibe as suggested by some reports earlier.

The courtroom drama has Annu Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor.