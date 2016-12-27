Akshay Kumar to play Dara Singh in biopic?

Mumbai: It’s raining biopics in Bollywood! Filmmakers in Bollywood are keen to showcase the inspiring tales of sportspersons on celluloid and a film on Dara Singh could well be in pipeline. And Akshay Kumar could essay the role of the late wrestler-turned-actor.

According to Dara Singh’s son Vindu, Akshay is in two minds about doing the biopic.

"Yes, we have spoken to Akshay about the biopic. He hasn't heard the script yet. He knows we want him in the film. He is little confused, he is thinking. He is a very dedicated actor and whatever he does, he does from the heart," Vindhu said.

"Akshay thinks he needs to bulk up for the role, I don't think so. I think he needs to be like what he was in 'Brothers' or may be ten per cent more. I think he will be wonderful as Dara Singh," Vindu added.

The script of the Dara biopic has been written by Mahrukh Asad Mirza, who wrote films like Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Kasme Vaade’.

Vindu who has worked with Akshay in films like ‘Kambakkht Ishq’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘Joker’, feels the Khiladi Kumar is the apt choice for his father Dara Singh's biopic.

Dara Singh, who won the titles of ‘Rustam-E-Punjab’ and ‘Rustam-E-Hind’ has over 500 professional fights to his credit, all undefeated! That’s indeed a historical feat!

He made his acting debut in 1952 ‘Sangdil’ and did films like ‘Faulad (1963)’, ‘Darasingh: Ironman’ (1964), ‘Daku Mangal Singh (1966)’ and ‘Warrant’ (1975).

He ventured into TV with Ramanand Sagar's television series ‘Ramayan’ by playing Lord Hanuman. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's ‘Jab We Met’ in 2007 as Kareena Kapoor Khan's grandfather.

In the last few years, we have seen a few films based on sportspersons – ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Azhar’, ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Dangal’ based on Milkha Singh, Mary Kom, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mahavir Singh Phogat respectively.

