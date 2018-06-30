हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar to return with 'Toilet 2'—Watch teaser

 Akshay took to Twitter to share a surprising news.

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' emerged a winner at the Box Office. The movie addressed the issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles. 

On Saturday, Akshay took to Twitter to share a surprising news. The actor shared the teaser of 'Toilet' Part 2. 

In the teaser, Akshay says 'Toilet toh bana liya, lekin katha abhi baaki hai (The toilet has been built but the story remains incomplete). However, the actor is yet to reveal further details of the project.

Nevertheless, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster - Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh! Coming soon.”

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar played a newly married couple in the film who head for splitsville after having a fight over the absence of toilet in their house.

Bhumi, who essays an independent, strong and educated young woman, decides to divorce her husband because he fails to build a toilet within the four walls of their home. 

The unusual love story won a million hearts and played a pivotal role in creating awareness about indoor sanitation and hygiene in the households across the rural belt in the country.

The film released in China as 'Toilet Hero' and received a thunderous response at the Chinese Box Office as well.

