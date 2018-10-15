Akshay Kumar to sport a historical warrior look in Housefull 4?

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen in 'Housefull 4' along with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon. The film's shoot began in July this year but has been brought to a halt owing to sexual harassment charges against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar. After the charges, both Sajid and Nana walked out of the film.

Minutes before Sajid announced his decision to step down as the film's director, Akshay had written on Twitter, “I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation. This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve.”

Despite the shoot being stopped, excitement for the film just keeps on rising!

A pic of Akshay has gone viral on internet and rumours are strong that this is his look from Housefull 4.

when you see this picture you think its of a action movie but this look is of a comedy movie #Housefull4 That's why i say #AkshayKumar is the real perfectionist pic.twitter.com/tU0qiJuZ54 — Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLal) October 15, 2018

However, there has been no official confirmation that this is indeed Akshay's look from the film.

'Housefull 4' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It happens to be the fourth installment of the Housefull series. It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2019.

The film will now be directed by Farhad Samji.