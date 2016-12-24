Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
New Delhi: Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar who has proved his versatility time and again will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in his next - 'Jolly LLB 2'.
The movie's trailer has already grabbed a million eyeballs. And Akki, who plays an advocate named Jagdishwar Mishra in Subhash Kapoor's directorial drama has wished a 'Jolly Christmas' to his fans.
The 49-year-old actor took to Twitter to send the festive greetings:
Kal Christmas Hai Doston!!! Wish you a Jolly Christmas... have a great day!! pic.twitter.com/QT9xS5SsrI
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 24, 2016
The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. Interestingly, 'Jolly LLB' actors Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi will also be seen in a special appearance in this courtroom drama.
The film which promises to tickle your funny bone will hit the theatres on February 10, 2017!
- Akshay Kumar wishes Jolly Christmas to fans a la 'Jolly LL.B 2'
