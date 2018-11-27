हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's astounding transformation for 2.0 will make your jaw drop—See pic

The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s astounding transformation for 2.0 will make your jaw drop—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen with megastar Rajinikanth in '2.0' and this is the first time that fans will get to watch these two biggies together on-screen. Akki will be seen playing a negative character in this ambitious project by S Shankar.

Akki took to Twitter and shared a picture of his drastic transformation into the character he plays in 2.0. The make-up took him 3.5 hours time to get ready for his shoot. Check it out here:

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar. This happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. '2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead.

The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Reportedly, '2.0' happens to be the most expensive Indian film being made to date. The film will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

A few days back, the visually powerful trailer was released and it was a VFX delight. The dialogues of this sci-fi outing are powerful and will stay with you for a long time.

 

Tags:
Akshay KumarRajinikanth2.0two point zeroEnthirantwopointzero

Must Watch