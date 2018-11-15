हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's fierce look in 2.0 new poster will leave you thrilled

Akshay took to Twitter to share a brand new poster of the film and his look in this one is best described as 'fierce'!

Akshay Kumar&#039;s fierce look in 2.0 new poster will leave you thrilled
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' is one of the most expensive films in the industry and will hit the screens on November 29 this year. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since its inception and is a sequel to the 2010 hit-film 'Robot'. Chitti the Robot is all set to return to fight yet another powerful villain this time! The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the film which promises to showcase world-class VFX a la Hollywood style.

Akshay took to Twitter to share a brand new poster of the film and his look in this one is best described as 'fierce'!

Check it out here:

The teaser and trailer of the film have left us waiting for this visual extravaganza. 2.0 marks Akshay's Tamil debut who has undergone a massive transformation for the film by spending hours in the green room.

The makers of the 3D film have reportedly spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately.

Directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The music for the film which was launched at a gala event in Dubai last year has been composed by Oscar Award-winning composer A R Rahman.

Tags:
Akshay Kumar2.0 New PosterRajinikanthAmy Jackson

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close