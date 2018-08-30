Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' becomes the first Bollywood movie to release in Saudi Arabia—Details inside

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer 'Gold' took the Box Office by storm as soon as it hit theatres. The film minted as high as Rs 25.25 crore on its opening day and became the third highest grosser of this year after Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' and Remo D'Souza's 'Race 3'. The film is now a part of the coveted 100 Crore club and both Akshay and Mouni have been lauded for their performance in the film.

Now, the film has added another feather to its cap by becoming the first ever Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia!

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, “The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, #Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today! @excelmovies @ZeeStudiosInt”

'Gold' is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It marks the Bollywood debut of television's popular face, Mouni Roy.

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and fared well.