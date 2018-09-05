Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' Box Office collections: Check report card

New Delhi: The khiladi Akshay Kumar's recent movie choices have once again made him one of the most bankable stars around. The actor was last seen in sports drama 'Gold' and it too struck the right chord amongst the viewers. It also marked the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy and she has been paired opposite the superstar.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Gold [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 82 lakhs, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 55 lakhs, Tue 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 107.37 cr. #Gold biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1; 9 days; released on Wed] Week 2: ₹ 14.70 cr Week 3: ₹ 3.37 cr [till Tue] Total: ₹ 107.37 cr India biz. HIT.”

#Gold [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 82 lakhs, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 55 lakhs, Tue 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 107.37 cr.#Gold biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1; 9 days; released on Wed]

Week 2: ₹ 14.70 cr

Week 3: ₹ 3.37 cr [till Tue]

Total: ₹ 107.37 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2018

It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and have fared well.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

